Repairs to Europa Sports Complex to start soon

Works to repair the water ingress at Europa Sports Complex will be dealt within the coming months with the government bearing the cost for such works, according to a response given by Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon to questions put at the Gibraltar Parliament this week.

The Europa Sports Complex has experienced continuous water ingress issues, some well known to spectators and players using the main sports hall where large dustbin containers have been used to collect water dripping into the spectator zone.

This having been happening during the period in which the stadium was outside the management of both the GSLA and Gibraltar FA.

According to Mr Bruzon site inspections have determined that the integrity of the roof has not been affected and that the solution is “simpler” than first envisaged.