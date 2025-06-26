Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Repairs to Europa Sports Complex to start soon

By Stephen Ignacio
26th June 2025

Works to repair the water ingress at Europa Sports Complex will be dealt within the coming months with the government bearing the cost for such works, according to a response given by Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon to questions put at the Gibraltar Parliament this week.
The Europa Sports Complex has experienced continuous water ingress issues, some well known to spectators and players using the main sports hall where large dustbin containers have been used to collect water dripping into the spectator zone.
This having been happening during the period in which the stadium was outside the management of both the GSLA and Gibraltar FA.
According to Mr Bruzon site inspections have determined that the integrity of the roof has not been affected and that the solution is “simpler” than first envisaged.

Most Read

Local News

Major developments at former Rooke site and John Mackintosh Square set for planning debate

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Local News

Rooke loan repayments under way as project awaits fire safety clearance

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

UK/Spain News

Drama in bay as supply vessel bursts into flames

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Local News

Chamber raises concerns over proposed public sector pay increase

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
PENINSULA RACING AND TEAM NIKA SHARE THE 44CUP MARSTRAND LIMELIGHT

26th June 2025

Sports
Gibraltar Open 2025 PSA squash tournament – Day 1 report

26th June 2025

Sports
Gibraltar clubs face tough start to European competitions

26th June 2025

Sports
Brooklyn Messengers claim league title

26th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025