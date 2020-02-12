Report offers glimpse into secret world of counter-terrorism investigations in Gibraltar
The MONEYVAL report includes several case studies relating to terrorism investigations in Gibraltar which, while scant on detail, offer a glimpse into a sensitive area of law enforcement that is rarely discussed in public. The case studies reveal how officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Special Branch, sometimes acting on intelligence from international law enforcement...
