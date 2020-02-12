Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Feb, 2020

Local News

Report offers glimpse into secret world of counter-terrorism investigations in Gibraltar

By Brian Reyes
12th February 2020

The MONEYVAL report includes several case studies relating to terrorism investigations in Gibraltar which, while scant on detail, offer a glimpse into a sensitive area of law enforcement that is rarely discussed in public. The case studies reveal how officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Special Branch, sometimes acting on intelligence from international law enforcement...

