Report points to drop in marine litter in BGTW
The amount of marine litter washing up on Gibraltar’s beaches appears to have dropped since 2012, according to a newly-published Environmental Assessment Update for British Gibraltar Territorial Waters. The document, which was compiled by the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage, makes clear however that while available evidence points to a reduction...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here