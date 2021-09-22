Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Researchers discover why children may dislike broccoli

Pic by Nick Ansell

By Press Association
22nd September 2021

By Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent

Why children turn their noses up at broccoli and Brussels sprouts may be down to bacteria in their mouths, a new study suggests.

Rather than just being fussy eaters, research indicates there could be a scientific reason for youngsters, and adults, disliking a group of vegetables known as brassica vegetables, which also include cauliflower, kale and cabbage.

Enzymes from these vegetables and from bacteria in saliva can produce unpleasant odours in the mouth.

But while children often refuse the vegetables, it appears adults can learn to tolerate the odours over time.

Writing in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, researchers found that parents and their children have similar levels of the odours, suggesting they share the same sort of microbiomes – bacteria – in the mouth.

They also found that high levels cause children to dislike the vegetables.

“Interactions between brassica vegetables and human saliva can affect in-mouth odour development, which in turn may be linked to individual perception and liking,” they said.

“It is an intriguing finding that there was a significant relationship between related adult/child pairs.

“Other research groups have found significant relationships between the salivary microbiome of parents and children, especially mothers and children.”

According to scientists, brassica vegetables contain a compound called S-methyl-ʟ-cysteine sulfoxide that produces potent, sulphurous odours when acted upon by an enzyme in the plant.

This is also the case for the same enzyme produced by bacteria in some people’s oral bacteria.

While previous studies have shown adults have varying levels of this enzyme in their saliva, it was not known whether this is true for children and if it influences their food preferences.

In the study researchers identified the main compounds in raw and steamed cauliflower and broccoli that produce the odour.

They then asked 98 child and parent pairs, with children aged between six and eight, to rate the key odour compounds.

Both children and adults least liked dimethyl trisulfide, which smells rotten, sulphurous and putrid.

The team then mixed saliva samples with raw cauliflower powder and analysed the types of compounds produced over time.

They found large differences between individuals, but that children usually had similar levels as their parents, which the researchers suggest is likely explained by similar microbiomes.

According to the study, children whose saliva produced high amounts of sulphur compounds disliked raw brassica vegetables the most, but this relationship was not seen in adults, who might learn to tolerate the flavour over time.

The results provide a new potential explanation for why some people like the vegetables and others, especially children, do not, the researchers say.

Damian Frank and colleagues conducted the research at CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency.

Most Read

Local News

Carer who stole from elderly woman jailed for four years

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Brexit

Spain pushes for Frontex reference in EU mandate for Gib treaty talks

Tue 21st Sep, 2021

Local News

Action for Housing quizzes minister on flat allocation

Wed 22nd Sep, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar and La Linea team up with WISeKey for cross-border technology research centre

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian jailed four years by Ceuta court for immigration offences

Wed 22nd Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Direct enforcement needed to prevent littering as Gibraltar ‘Cleans up the World’

22nd September 2021

Features
Memory Walk remembers those with dementia and Alzheimer's

22nd September 2021

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

22nd September 2021

Features
In new novel, Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte tells story of Italian human torpedoes who targeted Rock

21st September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021