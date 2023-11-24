Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Nov, 2023

Resident population grows to 38,000, early census data suggests

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Priya Gulraj
24th November 2023

Preliminary figures from the latest census suggest that Gibraltar’s population has grown to 38,000, the Minister for Economic Development, Sir Joe Bossano, told Parliament on Thursday. In an answer to questions from the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, Sir Joe said the results of the 2022 census are expected to be published in the...

