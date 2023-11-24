Resident population grows to 38,000, early census data suggests
Preliminary figures from the latest census suggest that Gibraltar’s population has grown to 38,000, the Minister for Economic Development, Sir Joe Bossano, told Parliament on Thursday. In an answer to questions from the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, Sir Joe said the results of the 2022 census are expected to be published in the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here