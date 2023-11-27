Residential building with ambulance facility filed for Europort Road
An outline planning application for a 14-storey mixed use residential building with 40 apartments, an ambulance parking facility, and offices has been filed for the car parking adjacent to West One on Europort Road. The application has been filed by the GCArchitects Ltd on behalf of the developer Campion Plaza Ltd. Within the planning statement...
