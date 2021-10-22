Residential development at old KGV hospital site gets green light
Developers of a proposed residential development at the former King George V hospital obtained outline planning permission at this month’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. The development of the former hospital site received a lot of positive comments during the debate, with the Town Planner’s report calling it a comprehensive outline planning application...
