Tue 10th Dec, 2024

Residential parking temporarily suspended over Christmas and New Years

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
10th December 2024

The Government has announced the temporary suspension of all Residential and District Parking Zones from Christmas Eve, December 24 until and including New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1.

Despite this concession, the public is advised to park responsibly, as obstructing cars will be issued with a fine or towed away.

For more information on the scheme during this period or to report obstructing vehicles, call the Parking Management Hotline on 56748000.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes said: “Although the District and Residential Parking Zones will be suspended during the Christmas period, I still encourage the public to consider alternative forms of transport when visiting their loved ones and to always ensure they park their vehicles responsibly without causing any obstructions.”

