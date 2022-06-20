Resin swirls in Algeciras
By Elena Scialtiel Visual artist Cristina Rodriguez is participating, with other Gibraltarian artists, in the Open Studio 2022 project that celebrates contemporary art, critical thinking, creativity, and showcases a selection of artworks in public spaces across the city of Algeciras. The theme is the investigation and questioning of humanitarian connections and human impact on the...
