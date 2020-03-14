Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 14th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Restaurants to close completely following advice of public health

By Chronicle Staff
14th March 2020

All restaurants, except for hotels catering facilities, will be closed from the public as from Monday, the Gibraltar Government has announced.
The Cabinet has decided, on the advice of the Director of Public Health and the acting Medical
Director of the Gibraltar Health Authority, that all catering establishments other than in hotels should shut completely.
Hotel catering establishments will be available only to hotel guests.
The facilities at Gibraltar Airport will also remain open.
All catering establishments will be free to provide meals for take-away delivery or collection. This means that restaurant kitchens only may remain open.
The government said the purpose of this measure is to ensure that elderly members of the community do not congregate in these establishments.
"The initial period of application of this measure shall be 21 days from Monday, March 16," the government said.
The government added measure will be kept under constant review.
In taking this measure, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo consulted also with the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, and the independent Member of Parliament, Marlene Hassan Nahon.
The Minister for Public Health, John Cortes, spoke to the President of the Chamber of Commerce and the Chairman of the Gibraltar Federation of Small Business.
"We started the process of slowing this trade down on Friday and now we need to shut it completely not just to avoid the spread of the virus but also to stop areas of congregation for the elderly members of our community," Mr Picardo said.
"We are doing this for a good reason and we are acting in good faith and on the basis of the best medical advice. We need everyone to cooperate with us to try to slow the inevitable spread of the virus so that we can best maximise the resources of the GHA to give the most vulnerable in our community the best possible care."

Most Read

Local News

CM to convene cabinet as Spain expected to declare state of emergency

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Local News

Morocco Suspends Passenger Ferry to Gibraltar

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Local News

As Spain declares emergency, Picardo says Covid-19 ‘knows no borders’ and steps up restrictions to slow virus spread

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Local News

Government closes all bars, restaurants and nightclubs

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar Government urges no travel to Spain after Madrid announce state of emergency

14th March 2020

Local News
Morocco halts flights with 25 more countries, including Gibraltar

14th March 2020

Local News
NASUWT backs Govt policy on keeping schools open, seeks detailed info from members

14th March 2020

Local News
Shadow Cabinet meets to discuss virus measures

14th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020