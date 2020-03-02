Return of New Riga Strings
By C Wall An older incarnation of the New Riga String Quartet returned to the Convent Ballroom seven and half years after they last brought their wholesome programme of classical and romantic chamber music with a spoonful of tango. There was a lively opening to Haydn’s “Emperor” Quartet, Op. 76 No.3, which is often played...
