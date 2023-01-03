Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Jan, 2023

Revealed: UK’s plans for underground submarine base in Gibraltar

The east side site where the UK planned to build an underground submarine pen during WWII. Photos by Johnny Bugeja. Document photos by Ian Reyes.

By Brian Reyes
3rd January 2023

A fanciful yet persistent urban myth about a secret submarine base deep inside the Rock is rooted in fact, the Chronicle reveals today. Detailed secret plans drawn up in 1942 and published today for the first time show the UK hoped to build subterranean submarine pens in Gibraltar. Technical drawings set out ambitious plans to...

