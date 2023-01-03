Revealed: UK’s plans for underground submarine base in Gibraltar
A fanciful yet persistent urban myth about a secret submarine base deep inside the Rock is rooted in fact, the Chronicle reveals today. Detailed secret plans drawn up in 1942 and published today for the first time show the UK hoped to build subterranean submarine pens in Gibraltar. Technical drawings set out ambitious plans to...
