Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Fintech company Revolut is seeking to support its presence in Gibraltar by recruiting a Head of Crypto Entity locally.

Revolut has over 55 million customers globally and is very popular locally for its competitive exchange rates on prepaid bank cards.

The position which is currently open requires potential candidates to be based in Gibraltar or within a commutable distance.

“We’re looking for someone to help us solve the toughest problems in our new entity,” Revolut’s job posting said.

“Someone to roll up their sleeves and dive into every area of our business, delivering the best outcome for our customers.”

The successful candidate will report directly to Revolut’s Crypto General Manager.

The job role includes representing the entity and supporting Revolut’s presence in Gibraltar, leading regulatory engagement, including securing licences in a timely manner, and supporting strategic growth and local expansion initiatives.

Further responsibilities will include building and managing a high-performing local team, monitoring financial performance and ensuring operational effectiveness, developing and refining scalable processes to support sustainable growth, overseeing the delivery of key projects from planning to execution, and identifying opportunities to enhance the customer experience with new features.

“Revolut’s Crypto department's aim is to demystify crypto for everyday consumers,” the company said.

“We focus on providing a seamless experience within the Revolut app, allowing our users to easily buy, sell, hold, and manage a wide range of digital assets, while prioritising security and education.”

“We aim to build the best products and provide the best fiat-to-crypto experience for Revolut customers.”

Potential candidates need to have at least a 2:1 degree from a top university, over six years of work experience, senior leadership experience, experience working with regulated products, a solid track record of taking ownership and leading complex projects, natural curiosity, an interest in the crypto industry, an innovative mindset and technical aptitude.

Although not necessary, Revolut is also looking for candidates with experience in the trading or crypto space.

“We're excited to continue our global expansion across markets, including Gibraltar, on our mission to reach 100 million customers across 100 countries,” a spokeswoman for Revolut told the Chronicle.