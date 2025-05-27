Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

By Gabriella Peralta
27th May 2025

Fintech company Revolut is seeking to support its presence in Gibraltar by recruiting a Head of Crypto Entity locally.

Revolut has over 55 million customers globally and is very popular locally for its competitive exchange rates on prepaid bank cards.

The position which is currently open requires potential candidates to be based in Gibraltar or within a commutable distance.

“We’re looking for someone to help us solve the toughest problems in our new entity,” Revolut’s job posting said.

“Someone to roll up their sleeves and dive into every area of our business, delivering the best outcome for our customers.”

The successful candidate will report directly to Revolut’s Crypto General Manager.

The job role includes representing the entity and supporting Revolut’s presence in Gibraltar, leading regulatory engagement, including securing licences in a timely manner, and supporting strategic growth and local expansion initiatives.

Further responsibilities will include building and managing a high-performing local team, monitoring financial performance and ensuring operational effectiveness, developing and refining scalable processes to support sustainable growth, overseeing the delivery of key projects from planning to execution, and identifying opportunities to enhance the customer experience with new features.

“Revolut’s Crypto department's aim is to demystify crypto for everyday consumers,” the company said.

“We focus on providing a seamless experience within the Revolut app, allowing our users to easily buy, sell, hold, and manage a wide range of digital assets, while prioritising security and education.”

“We aim to build the best products and provide the best fiat-to-crypto experience for Revolut customers.”

Potential candidates need to have at least a 2:1 degree from a top university, over six years of work experience, senior leadership experience, experience working with regulated products, a solid track record of taking ownership and leading complex projects, natural curiosity, an interest in the crypto industry, an innovative mindset and technical aptitude.

Although not necessary, Revolut is also looking for candidates with experience in the trading or crypto space.

“We're excited to continue our global expansion across markets, including Gibraltar, on our mission to reach 100 million customers across 100 countries,” a spokeswoman for Revolut told the Chronicle.

Most Read

Local News

Cleaning teams suffer abuse as vandalism blights Gibraltar's public toilets

Mon 26th May, 2025

Brexit

As UK and EU announce reset agreement, European Council President says Gib deal ‘not very far’ behind

Mon 19th May, 2025

Brexit

‘It’s time to do this deal,’ UK ambassador says of Gib treaty negotiation

Wed 21st May, 2025

Local News

Loreto Convent unveils The Francis Hall, a historic space reimagined for future generations

Thu 22nd May, 2025

Brexit

Negotiators ‘100% committed and convinced’ Gibraltar treaty will be agreed, Albares says

Tue 20th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cleaning teams suffer abuse as vandalism blights Gibraltar's public toilets

26th May 2025

Local News
Govt expresses condolences on death of former Governor Sir Derek Reffell

24th May 2025

Local News
Emotional homecoming for Lourdes to Gib cyclists after gruelling 1,200km ride for charity

24th May 2025

Local News
Martin Gonzalez opens ‘Wonderful World’ at Fine Arts Gallery

24th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025