Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 22nd Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RFA Wave Knight in weekend Rock visit

Photo: David Sanchez

By Chronicle Staff
22nd February 2020

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary Wave Knight arrived in the Naval Base today for a routine logistic support visit today.

RFA Wave Knight, a Wave Knight-class fast fleet tanker, has been deployed for seven months – six of these in the Middle East – providing support to the Royal Navy and coalition operations east of Suez.

She has also supported NATO’s security mission in the Mediterranean.

Launched in 2000 and accepted into service in 2003, RAF Wave Knight is the second ship to bear this name in RFA service.

The Fast Fleet Tankers are crewed by 72 RFA personnel and there is also provision for 26 RN personnel for helicopter and weapons systems operations.

The tanker’s role is to deliver food, fuel, water and other essential supplies to Royal Navy and coalition warships.

Thanks to RFA Wave Knight, these ships can remain operational for months or even years at a time.

They also play a vital role in protecting shipping routes, countering piracy, and providing humanitarian relief.

Most Read

Local News

CM updates Parliament on airport tunnel

Fri 21st Feb, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Community Care clarifies changes to ‘unfair’ community officer scheme

Fri 21st Feb, 2020

Local News

Seven tested for coronavirus in Gibraltar as precautions are stepped up

Thu 13th Feb, 2020

Local News

Ruth Parasol, billionaire entrepreneur, looks back on 16 years on the Rock

Sat 15th Feb, 2020

Local News

Gib turns away cruise ship with 89 suspected norovirus cases

Sat 8th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Relatives of RHIB crew arrested as they arrive to pay fine

22nd February 2020

Local News
Parliament confers Freedom of the City on Adolfo Canepa

22nd February 2020

Local News
Second group of contestants sign up for Miss Gib pageant

22nd February 2020

Local News
Gibraltar Community Care clarifies changes to ‘unfair’ community officer scheme

21st February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020