Thu 22nd Feb, 2024

RG Bandmaster participates in 24th annual Rorke’s Drift concert

By Chronicle Staff
22nd February 2024

Last week the Bandmaster from the Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Warrant Officer Class 2 Tom Rundle-Wood, was invited to be the Director of Music for a Combined concert featuring over one hundred and fifty musicians in Brecon, Wales.

Uniformed musicians from fourteen Army Cadet Force counties, five Regular and Reserve units and a local male voice choir descended from the four corners of the UK to the Theatr Brycheiniog for the 24th Annual Rorke’s Drift Concert, hosted by Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force.

Being an ex-cadet and adult volunteer himself, this is something the Bandmaster has been part of for twenty-two years.

The concert, which included musicians from as young as 13 through to 80 years old, featured popular selections from stage and screen, as well as soloists on vocals, tuba, and violin, providing something to satisfy all music tastes, all under the watchful baton of the Bandmaster.

