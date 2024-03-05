RG Captain Thomas completes successful deployment to Bosnia

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) has announced the return of Captain (Capt) Rhodri Thomas following his deployment to Bosnia as part of NATO HQ.

Serving in the critical role of SO2 Disinformation in an acting capacity as a Major from April 2023 to February 2024, Capt Thomas exhibited exceptional leadership, dedication, and strategic acumen in fulfilling his responsibilities, said a statement from the MOD.

“His contributions within the realm of disinformation were instrumental in supporting NATO's mission and fostering peace and stability in the region,” said the statement.

“Capt Thomas's return to the RG signifies an important milestone for the entire unit. His extensive experience, gained through the rigours of this challenging deployment, will undoubtedly enrich the Regiment's capabilities, and positively impact all those under his command.”

Commanding Officer of the RG, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Matt Moore, expressed profound pride and gratitude for Capt Thomas' exemplary service during his deployment.

Lt Col Moore emphasised Capt Thomas' unwavering professionalism, commitment, and the palpable positive influence he wielded within NATO HQ.

“Capt Rhodri Thomas's successful return stands as a testament to the RG’s unwavering dedication to excellence and the indispensable contributions of its personnel,” the statement added.