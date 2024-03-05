Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RG Captain Thomas completes successful deployment to Bosnia

By Chronicle Staff
5th March 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) has announced the return of Captain (Capt) Rhodri Thomas following his deployment to Bosnia as part of NATO HQ.

Serving in the critical role of SO2 Disinformation in an acting capacity as a Major from April 2023 to February 2024, Capt Thomas exhibited exceptional leadership, dedication, and strategic acumen in fulfilling his responsibilities, said a statement from the MOD.

“His contributions within the realm of disinformation were instrumental in supporting NATO's mission and fostering peace and stability in the region,” said the statement.

“Capt Thomas's return to the RG signifies an important milestone for the entire unit. His extensive experience, gained through the rigours of this challenging deployment, will undoubtedly enrich the Regiment's capabilities, and positively impact all those under his command.”

Commanding Officer of the RG, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Matt Moore, expressed profound pride and gratitude for Capt Thomas' exemplary service during his deployment.

Lt Col Moore emphasised Capt Thomas' unwavering professionalism, commitment, and the palpable positive influence he wielded within NATO HQ.

“Capt Rhodri Thomas's successful return stands as a testament to the RG’s unwavering dedication to excellence and the indispensable contributions of its personnel,” the statement added.

Most Read

Local News

Promotions for three members of the RGP

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Brexit

Albares seeks cross-party ‘unity and consensus’ on Spain’s treaty aims

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Local News

Monica Popham wins Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year

Wed 28th Feb, 2024

Local News

Lieutenant General Sir Benjamin Bathurst confirmed as next Governor of Gibraltar

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Local News

New Parcel Post offices application filed with Town Planning

Fri 1st Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
SSAFA Gibraltar unveils new Community Connections Champions to combat loneliness

5th March 2024

Local News
Hebrew Primary School design personalised packages for cancer patients

5th March 2024

Local News
Gibraltar schools set to embrace Park 2 Park initiative

5th March 2024

Local News
Spring Visual Arts Competition 2024

5th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024