RG charity dinner raises over £8000

The inaugural Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) Charity Dinner Night was held recently at The Rock Hotel and raised over £8,000.

The evening was designed to capture the spirit of the charity and remind all of what it seeks to achieve.

The guest speaker at the event was Corporal Andy Reid MBE, a triple amputee and Army veteran who spoke to the guests about his injuries and overcoming adversity.

The guest list for the evening included the Chief Minister, Education Minister Gilbert Licudi and Mrs Licudi, as well as members of British Forces Gibraltar, including members from the Regiment.

The event included a number of fund-raising activities such as a raffle and auction, with prizes generously provided by local businesses.

Some 180 guests were treated to live music from the Regimental Band and the end of the evening was marked with a stunning drums display.

The night was coordinated by the Adjutant, Captain Doug Hayton-Williams, expertly hosted by Etain Boyd-Gonzalez and raised over £8000 which will be put to good use with the charity in the coming months.

There are already plans for a follow-up event in 2021.