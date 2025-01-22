Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Jan, 2025

RG engages with Bayside students on leadership skills and team building

By Chronicle Staff
21st January 2025

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment on Tuesday began Operation Bayside Warrior in conjunction with Bayside Comprehensive School, an initiative designed to enhance student prospects and strengthen community ties.

It follows the recent success of Operation Prior Park Warrior programme.
Operation Bayside Warrior will run for eight consecutive weeks, with lessons being held every Wednesday for students aged between 12 and 16 years old.

This programme aims to provide students with an immersive military experience, focusing on developing leadership skills, teamwork and an understanding of military operations.

The programme will offer Bayside students a range of valuable skills and experiences throughout the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, including explosive ordnance disposal [bomb disposal]; map reading; DCCT Range, or virtual shooting; stealth movement; live range training; battlefield causality drills [First Aid]; and communication skills.

The students will learn to foster leadership qualities through challenging activities as well as gaining an introduction to military skills.

Students will also be working towards achieving a Level 1 Award Scheme Development and Accreditation Network [ASDAN] in Leadership qualification throughout the programme.

The programme will culminate in a formal certification ceremony, where they will receive participation certificates, as well as their official ASDAN.

Sgt Bradley Morris-McKenzie, the new RG recruitment engagement lead, said: “We are excited to launch Operation Bayside Warrior and build upon the success of Operation Prior Park Warrior.”

“This programme will provide students with valuable life skills, while also fostering a stronger relationship between the Regiment and the local community.”

HQ British Forces Gibraltar said Operation Bayside Warrior is expected to have a significant positive impact on the lives of participating students, equipping them with valuable skills and fostering a sense of pride and accomplishment.

