Wed 8th May, 2024

RG holds charity challenges for Benevolent Fund

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
8th May 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment held a series of physical challenges across town in a bid to fundraise for the RG Benevolent Fund.

RG soldiers could be seen competing in a tug-of-war in Casemates, where the men with nine members on each side of the rope pushed and pulled with all the might until victory was claimed.

Outside the ICC there was treadmill where a soldier carrying fully weighted combat rucksack, a ‘Bergen’ and his gun walked continuously.

In the Piazza they held an ammunition stand where the public were invited to explore the various types of armoury used by the RG.

Later on, a crew pulled a gun from Casemates along the length of Main Street.

The event also encouraged recruitment with officers enticing people between the ages of 16 to 46 to join the Regiment.

MOD recruitment manager Amy Alexander explained that the flag day fundraised for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Benevolent Fund.

“We're raising money for the RG Benevolent Fund which it supports veterans and serving soldiers and their families,” she said.

“We are also giving everyone an insight into what happens in the RG by the different events such as the tug-of-war and weapons showcasing.”

“We are also recruitment and if people are interested, they can just speak to us, or scan the QR code.”

She explained if someone has a desire to go into certain niche within the army there is a path they can follow following their initial six months of basic training in the UK.

“Everyone gets the same basic training, and then there's loads of different avenues they can look into,” she said.

She added the RG are always recruiting and advises anyone to get in touch with the Regiment or follow any of their social media pages for more information.

