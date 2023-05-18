Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RG soldiers hone survival skills training with 43 Commando

By Chronicle Staff
18th May 2023

Soldiers from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment have returned from a recent training exercise that took place in Garelochhead, Scotland.

During a distinct three-phase exercise, Ex. Jebel Tarik consisted of survival training with 43 Commando, a blank-firing exercise and a live-firing package.

Each platoon took turns to go on the exercise, which took place over seven weeks, with one platoon deployed and the other conducting routine duties in Gibraltar.

“The first platoon deployed from Gibraltar to Scotland, arriving at Garelochhead camp before commencing survival training with 43 Commando,” a spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment said.

“On the soldiers’ first day, they conducted theory and practical assessments based on survival training.”

“The soldiers were taught how to build a shelter, build and maintain a fire and the principles of survival in arduous situations before being sent off in groups to put into practice what they had been taught.”

Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Second Lieutenant Bailey said: “The most difficult aspect proved to be maintaining a fire in the damp and freezing conditions of Garelochhead in order to keep warm and cook the dinner.”

The platoons then returned to camp and conducted some build-up training in the surrounding areas, working from fire team up to section attack lanes.

Afterwards, the platoons deployed on to the training area to start the platoon level exercise.

The blank-firing training consisted of tactical actions at section and platoon level culminating in a platoon dawn attack where troops got to practice a number of soldiering skills, including the use of night visibility equipment, communications, and map reading.

The troops remained in the training area throughout and had to adapt to living in sub-zero temperatures.

On returning to camp, the platoon was escorted to the Barry Buddon Military Training Camp in Dundee, to conduct a live-firing package.

During the final week of training, the troops completed assurance shoots on individual weapons and section and platoon weapon systems which progressed into working in teams up to a platoon level live attack.

The Officer Commanding I Company, Major Garcia White, commented on the success of the exercise.

“Exercise Jebel Tarik 23 provided I Company with an opportunity to train in an unfamiliar environment which tested the soldiers’ resilience and adaptability,” he said.

“The exercise met and surpassed its objectives and qualifies the Rifle Company to conduct its tasks and missions in Gibraltar and abroad.”

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for residential project in the heart of town

Tue 16th May, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new residential tower block between Corral Road and Smith Dorrien Avenue

Mon 15th May, 2023

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Concern as NatWest announces move to close pooled client accounts

Mon 15th May, 2023

Local News

Last MidTown building up before DPC tomorrow

Wed 17th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cancelled operations and non-urgent visits waste GHA resources, director general says

18th May 2023

Local News
New network aims to empower women into leadership roles in insurance sector

18th May 2023

Local News
GSD calls for ‘open and frank’ conversation on mental health, with data too

18th May 2023

Local News
GSD asks about availability of EpiPens

18th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023