Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RG soldiers sharpen judo skills in high-altitude training camp in Cyprus

By Chronicle Staff
18th October 2024

Warrant Officer Class 2 (WO2) Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor and Sergeant (Sgt) Bradley Morris-Mckenzie have returned to Gibraltar after an intense two-week training camp with the British Army Judo team in Troodos, Cyprus.

During their time in Cyprus, they engaged in rigorous training aimed at enhancing their judo skills, stamina, strength, and explosive power, said a statement from the MoD.

They trained at an altitude of 1,952 meters on Mount Olympus and at the Piero Judo Centre in Limassol.

The training covered a wide range of technical judo, focusing on both Tachi-waza (standing techniques) and Ne-waza (ground techniques).

“Each session was followed by demanding randori (sparring) practices, pushing their skills to the limit,” said the statement.

WO2 Jeffries-Mor, who has participated in similar events before, reflected on the unique challenges they faced this time.

"The tempo was definitely one to remember," he said. "The professionalism of the Cypriot team pushed us to our limits, and it took some time to acclimatize to the altitude, which made training even tougher.”

“Overall, it was a fantastic experience and a solid preparation for the Army Judo Championships,” which is set to take place in Aldershot on January 25.

Sgt Bradley Morris-Mckenzie, is new to this kind of training camps, and expressed his appreciation for the experience.

"Now I understand why WO2 Jeffries-Mor insists on high-intensity training before these events," he said.

"I didn’t expect it to be so mentally and physically demanding, but I thoroughly enjoyed it. This experience has greatly expanded my judo knowledge and skills, which I hope will benefit me in future competitions."

With their recent training behind them, both soldiers said they are looking forward to applying their enhanced skills in the upcoming championships.

Most Read

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Local News

Northern Defences set for £4million private investment

Wed 16th Oct, 2024

Local News

Increase in hospital fees for non-entitled patients

Thu 17th Oct, 2024

Local News

Treaty for a future of cooperation ‘hinges on this moment’, Picardo says

Tue 15th Oct, 2024

Local News

Salmonella outbreak declared by Public Health

Thu 17th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RG soldiers obtain Judo black belts

18th October 2024

Local News
Govt introduces Menopause Policy for Public Service on World Menopause Day

18th October 2024

Local News
Local horror film ‘Tragic Waste’ premieres on Amazon Prime

18th October 2024

Local News
Hassans and Line Group raise £2,500 for Cancer Relief with ‘Great Llanito Bake off’

17th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024