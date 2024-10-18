RG soldiers sharpen judo skills in high-altitude training camp in Cyprus

Warrant Officer Class 2 (WO2) Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor and Sergeant (Sgt) Bradley Morris-Mckenzie have returned to Gibraltar after an intense two-week training camp with the British Army Judo team in Troodos, Cyprus.

During their time in Cyprus, they engaged in rigorous training aimed at enhancing their judo skills, stamina, strength, and explosive power, said a statement from the MoD.

They trained at an altitude of 1,952 meters on Mount Olympus and at the Piero Judo Centre in Limassol.

The training covered a wide range of technical judo, focusing on both Tachi-waza (standing techniques) and Ne-waza (ground techniques).

“Each session was followed by demanding randori (sparring) practices, pushing their skills to the limit,” said the statement.

WO2 Jeffries-Mor, who has participated in similar events before, reflected on the unique challenges they faced this time.

"The tempo was definitely one to remember," he said. "The professionalism of the Cypriot team pushed us to our limits, and it took some time to acclimatize to the altitude, which made training even tougher.”

“Overall, it was a fantastic experience and a solid preparation for the Army Judo Championships,” which is set to take place in Aldershot on January 25.

Sgt Bradley Morris-Mckenzie, is new to this kind of training camps, and expressed his appreciation for the experience.

"Now I understand why WO2 Jeffries-Mor insists on high-intensity training before these events," he said.

"I didn’t expect it to be so mentally and physically demanding, but I thoroughly enjoyed it. This experience has greatly expanded my judo knowledge and skills, which I hope will benefit me in future competitions."

With their recent training behind them, both soldiers said they are looking forward to applying their enhanced skills in the upcoming championships.