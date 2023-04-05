Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Apr, 2023

RG to fire gun salute as world’s largest wooden sailing ship arrives on Thursday

Photo via Götheborg of Sweden

By Chronicle Staff
4th April 2023

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment will fire an 11-round gun salute on Thursday to mark the arrival of the Götheborg of Sweden, the world’s largest ocean-going wooden sailing ship.

The ship is expected to arrive at around 11am and the salute will be fired from Berth 41 at the Naval Base.

The visit, scheduled for April 6 to 9, will be the first time the ship visits Gibraltar and it will be moored at the Mid Harbour Marina.

Götheborg of Sweden is a unique replica of an 18th century Swedish East India Company merchant ship that sank outside of Gothenburg in 1745.

The replica took 10 years to build and was launched 20 years ago.

The ship will be sailing throughout Europe during 2023 and is inviting people to sail along as deckhands on board or visit the ship while in port.

The Götheborg is owned by SOIC, which is owned by the Gothenburg based logistics company Greencarrier AB, and is used as a platform to promote trade relations.

