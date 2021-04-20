RGP and Dept of Environment join forces to tackle antisocial behaviour

Officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Department of the Environment have teamed up to help fight antisocial behaviour around Gibraltar.

Regular patrols will target offences such as littering, graffiti and dog fouling in hotspots around the Rock.

The joint patrols started on Tuesday and are in response to feedback from local residents who have highlighted nuisance issues that affect their neighbourhoods.

A spokesman for the RGP said: “We are aware that antisocial behaviour has an impact on the quality of life for many people.”

“Those who are responsible for such behaviour need to know that we are taking this issue very seriously.”