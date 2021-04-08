Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP and GDP agree terms for clear, coordinated cooperation in joint operations

RGP and GDP vessels operating together during escort duties in BGTW. Photo by D Ferro

By Chronicle Staff
8th April 2021

The Royal Gibraltar Police and the Gibraltar Defence Police have signed two agreements to ensure clarity of command and responsibilities in any joint operation.

The two memorandums of understanding seek to remove any grey areas in the way the two forces operate alongside each other, including in terms of jurisdiction.

One MoU “…clarifies the limitations of GDP jurisdiction, based to a great extent on similar provisions that exist in the United Kingdom,” the RGP said in a statement.

“It therefore provides the Commissioner of Police with the ability to request support from the GDP when such support is required.”

A second MoU relates to any firearms operations which involve both the RGP and the GDP.

It outlines the areas of responsibility and command function, channels of communication and primacy of command at various stages of a multi-agency operation.

It is intended to provide clear guidance to both RGP and GDP for the deployment of GDP Authorised Firearms Officers operating in Gibraltar.

Richard Ullger, the Commissioner of Police at the RGP, said: “The signing of these two MOUs is an important step forward as we seek to remove any grey areas in the way that the two forces operate alongside each other.”

“After any major incident, especially one involving firearms, it is absolutely essential that everyone is clear as to the extent and limits of their responsibilities.”

Rob Allen, the Chief of Police for the GDP said: “The Commissioner and I are committed to ensuring that the most seamless policing service possible is delivered for both Defence and the wider community in Gibraltar.”

“This MoU will further strengthen the bond between the two forces and provide the means for GDP officers to act in all necessary circumstances; this can only be of benefit to the wider community as well as defence interests in Gibraltar.”

Most Read

Local News

New plans filed for Devil’s Tower hostel

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Local News

BA announces new Gib service from London City Airport

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Features

What keeps the macaques in the Upper Rock

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Local News

HMS Trent arrives in Gibraltar, its new operating base

Sun 4th Apr, 2021

Local News

Plans filed for private hospital in ICC

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Court hears evidence from man convicted for warehouse robbery

8th April 2021

Local News
Govt relaxes Covid measures as Gibraltar records zero resident cases

8th April 2021

Local News
RGP detective completes CSI course

8th April 2021

Local News
Manual dropped on control panel cuts power across Gib

8th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021