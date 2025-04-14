RGP and Justice Minister visit Glacis Estate to address anti-social behaviour

The Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham, and officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police visited Glacis Estate on April 10 to discuss concerns around anti-social behaviour.

During the visit, Mr Feetham and police officers met with the estate’s committee and spoke to several residents while walking around the estate.

Mr Feetham said: “We discussed challenges at Glacis and had an open discussion about general policing concerns in the area.”

“It was very constructive and well received by the residents.”