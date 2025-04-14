Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

RGP and Justice Minister visit Glacis Estate to address anti-social behaviour

By Chronicle Staff
14th April 2025

The Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham, and officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police visited Glacis Estate on April 10 to discuss concerns around anti-social behaviour.

During the visit, Mr Feetham and police officers met with the estate’s committee and spoke to several residents while walking around the estate.

Mr Feetham said: “We discussed challenges at Glacis and had an open discussion about general policing concerns in the area.”

“It was very constructive and well received by the residents.”

