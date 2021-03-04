Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Mar, 2021

Local News

RGP announces promotions

By Chronicle Staff
4th March 2021

The Royal Gibraltar Police has announced two promotions.

Nolan Romero has been promoted from Chief Inspector to Superintendent, while Sean Perera has been promoted from Inspector to Chief inspector.

Superintendent Romero joined the RGP in 1998 and, in the early part of his career he served as a Detective Constable and, later as a Detective Sergeant in Crime and Protective Services.

In 2014, he was promoted to the rank of Inspector within the Operations Division, where he has led Response Teams, Resource Management and events policing.

After being promoted to Chief Inspector in 2019, he has been the Chief Inspector of the Operations Division which is responsible for front line policing, Marine Section and Traffic.

During the last year, Superintendent Romero led the RGP’s strategic response plans to meet the challenges of Covid-19 policing and internal resilience.

Chief Inspector Perera has been in the Royal Gibraltar Police for over 24 years during which time he has served in both the uniformed and specialist departments within the Crime Protective Services.

His career has included roles in the Criminal Investigation Department, Drug Squad, Force Intelligence and on attachments to Special Branch.

He is also one of the RGP’s Tactical Firearms Commanders.

In 2008 he was promoted to Sergeant and then to Inspector in 2014.

It was while working as an Inspector that he was appointed as the Executive Coordinator at the Gibraltar Coordinating Centre for Criminal Intelligence and Drugs, during which time he was also the Head of Interpol Sub-Bureau Gibraltar.

This period saw him as the lead officer, maintaining and developing strong working partnerships with other law enforcement agencies.

