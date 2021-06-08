RGP announces two senior promotions

The Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police, Richard Ullger has announced two senior promotions within his Command Team.

Mark Wyan has been promoted from Chief Inspector to superintendent and Alex Enriles has been promoted from Inspector to Chief Inspector.

Mark Wyan has served in the force since 2002 after gaining a First Class (Honours) degree in Criminology. He served much of his early career in the Operations Division before being promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2012 where he was involved in the implementation of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act and Crimes Act.

In 2015 he was promoted to Inspector where he led a Response Team, the Training Department, Criminal Justice Unit and Resource Management Unit. After working for a Law Conversion Degree, he was called to the Bar in 2018.

Since being promoted to the rank of Chief Inspector, he has established the new Corporate Services department, which has overseen organisational development such as the implementation of the HMICFRS recommendations and the 2021/2022 annual policing plan.

Alex Enriles joined the RGP in 2006 after previously serving a career as a Staff Nurse in the GHA. As a constable he worked on Response Teams and Neighbourhood Policing, as well as serving as a Detective Constable in the Fraud Squad.

After being promoted to Sergeant in 2012 he returned to the Neighbourhood Policing Unit, then as a Detective Sergeant he served in both the Economic Crime Unit and in the Designated Risk Management Team.

Having then worked as the Office Manager within the Crime Division, he was promoted to Inspector in 2016, where he took on the role of Detective Inspector for the Public Protection Unit.