RGP appoints new aide-de-camp

RGP Inspector James Rodriguez has been appointed as the new Aide-de-Camp to the Governor of Gibraltar.

He was selected by the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, with the approval of the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Benjamin Bathurst.

In this honorary role, Insp Rodriguez will support and inform the Governor on police-related events, ceremonies, and policing matters.

Insp Rodriguez, who joined the Royal Gibraltar Police in 2012, is currently in charge of the Operations Division (Uniformed Policing). His first official duty in the new role was overseeing the Long Service Awards at the Convent.

He takes over the position from RGP Inspector Craig Goldwin.