RGP arrest five for possession of indecent images of children

The Royal Gibraltar Police has arrested five people on suspicion of offences relating to the possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

A spokesman said the arrests followed information received from international law-enforcement partners including INTERPOL.

“We can also confirm that the children subject to these images are not from Gibraltar,” the spokesman said.

During the investigation support was also provided by the Spanish National Police and as part of the operation, detectives from the RGP’s Crime, Security and Protective Services Division searched two properties in Gibraltar.

Of the five arrested, three are Gibraltarian males, aged 38, 24 and 19.

One is a Gibraltarian female, 36, and one is a Spanish female, 30.

All suspects remain at New Mole House Police Station whilst the investigation continues and further arrests have not been ruled out, the RGP said.