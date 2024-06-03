Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

RGP attends conference on Gender Violence

By Chronicle Staff
3rd June 2024

Detective Sergeant Helena Cunningham was in the UK on Monday attending a Conference that aims to tackle Violence Against Women and Girls.

Organised by Thames Valley Police (TVP), over 600 police officers and partner agencies attended the one-day event in Reading, which is now in its third year.

A number of high-profile prosecutors, doctors, police officers, academics and campaigners spoke at the conference, who were on hand to share their experiences and best practice in the public protection areas of policing.

This year’s event focussed on social media and online crime.

“It’s been a valuable day networking with people from a variety of professional backgrounds,” said DS Cunningham, who heads the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team.

“What stands out for me is the need to develop our Policing in line with the everchanging technological landscape and the use of tools such as Artificial Intelligence, which perpetrators are using in order to control and abuse their victims.”

