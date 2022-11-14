RGP attends Senior Investigating Officers’ Conference

Chief Inspector Roy Perez has returned from the UK to take part in the National Conference for Senior Investigating Officers (SIOs).

At the conference he learned from the experience of the officers who have investigated some of the UK’s highest profile cases in recent years.

Amongst the cases being studied by the Conference are the murder of Sarah Everard by Police Officer Wayne Couzens and the case of extensive mortuary abuse by double murderer David Fuller.

“SIOs perform one of the most challenging roles in policing and are always under high levels of scrutiny,” the RGP said.

“It is imperative that those undertaking such roles in the RGP keep abreast of the latest investigative developments, techniques and tools available to support them in their work.”