RGP awaits results of post mortem of body recovered from sea

A post mortem was conducted today on the body that was recovered from BGTW off Europa Point on Sunday morning.

Detectives from the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department, who are leading the investigation, are now waiting on the results.

The RGP is liaising with Spanish law enforcement agencies and with Interpol.

An RGP spokesman said the identity of the diseased male has not been established yet and the investigation continues.

The body was recovered at around 8.47am when the Gibraltar Port Authority were contacted by a private yacht approaching Gibraltar who reported that there was a body approximately 0.8 miles south of Europa Point.

Vessels from the Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Defence Police and HM Customs were deployed to the area.

At around 9.30am, the body was recovered by RGP Marine Section officers and handed over to the Gibraltar Ambulance Service.

RGP Crime Scene Investigators, Response Team officers and detectives from the force’s Crime Division were deployed to investigate.

Anyone with any information that may assist the RGP in their investigation is asked to contact the RGP Control Room on 200 72500 or report online at www.police.gi/report/crime