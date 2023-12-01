Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Dec, 2023

RGP Christmas Drink Driving campaign launched

Images show Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Defence Police and Military Police taking part in a joint Festive drink drive campaign at HM Naval Base in Gibraltar.

By Chronicle Staff
1st December 2023

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit launched the RGP’s Christmas Drink Drive Campaign on Friday.

The campaign will see an increased number of officers on the roads during the festive season, targeting those who get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

RGP officers will also be teaming up with Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) and Military Police Officers over the next few weeks to help enforce the campaign.

Earlier today, RGP, GDP and Military Police Officers started the campaign on Dockyard Road, which resulted in four persons who were stopped for traffic offences, giving a negative reading on a road side breath test.

Officers reported two drivers for speeding, one driver for using a mobile phone whilst driving and one driver for not wearing a seatbelt.

Inspector (Ag) Daniel Ruffle, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “In the run up to Christmas, Gibraltar traditionally sees an increase in drink driving offences.

“So our officers will be out in force over the festive season, looking out for the tell-tale signs of drink-driving, to make sure everyone makes it home for Christmas.”

If anyone has concerns about a person drink or drug driving, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.

