RGP Christmas gift campaign

Dozens of presents have been donated to a Royal Gibraltar Police backed campaign to make sure local families in need receive a gift this Christmas.

The “Share a Gift this Christmas” initiative will also see presents given to children at the Rainbow Ward in Saint Bernard’s Hospital over the festive period.

The campaign is being organised by the International Police Association Gibraltar Section, local charity Caring for Gibraltar, the RGP, the Association of Retired Police Officers and the Blue Knights Law Enforcement motorcycle group.

“This is a great initiative which will no doubt put a smile on a lot of faces in our community this Christmas. We’d like to thank everyone who has donated presents so far – these gifts will make a huge difference,” said an RGP spokesman.

Anyone who would like to help are encouraged to buy a gift and drop it off at the IPA Club next to Central Hall between 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday.

This can be anything from a new toy/game (aged 2-12yrs) or a simple gift (e.g. gift bag, cosmetics set, bath-set, or an item of clothing such as a scarf, knitwear, etc.).

Donations will be categorised, wrapped and then distributed by a number of volunteers.

For more information visit https://ipa-gibraltar.gi