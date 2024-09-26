Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP closes whistleblower investigation, finds no evidence for criminal prosecution

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
26th September 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Police investigation into allegations that whistleblowers were incentivised to provide evidence to the McGrail Inquiry “has not uncovered any evidence that meets the threshold for criminal prosecution” for the offence of Misconduct in Public Office, the force said on Thursday.

The investigation was launched after the RGP received a complaint from former police Commissioner Ian McGrail, alleging that RGP officers were being incentivised to provide affidavits to the McGrail Inquiry.

In response to the allegation, the RGP initiated a criminal investigation into the matter in the normal manner.

Police Commissioner Richard Ullger requested support from United Kingdom National Policing and a detailed investigation was led by former Police Service Northern Ireland [PSNI] Senior Investigating Officer John McVea.

Mr McVea, a retired Detective Chief Superintendent, led the Serious Crime Branch at the PSNI, including counter terrorism investigations in Northern Ireland, and had also been head of the force’s Professional Standards Department.

“The investigation was validated by the UK’s National Crime Agency, who described the investigations conducted by SIO McVea and his team as both thorough and expeditiously conducted,” the RGP said in a statement.

“Independent advice has been taken from a London-based King’s Counsel who also described the investigation as thorough.”

“The King’s Counsel agreed with the final recommendation of the SIO and the NCA that the criminal investigation had not met the threshold for criminal prosecution for Misconduct in Public Office and should be closed.”

The RGP statement added: “The investigation has been closed accordingly and all parties to the investigation have been informed of the outcome.”

“The RGP will not comment further as it would be inappropriate to divulge details of a police investigation.”

Most Read

Local News

Rucksack bomb scare shuts off Kingsway Tunnel

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

UK/Spain News

In UN speech, Sanchez reaffirms Spain’s commitment to Gib treaty

Thu 26th Sep, 2024

Local News

Chained outside No.6, a mother appeals for help for daughter 

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

UK/Spain News

Franco asks Marlaska for details on border automation changes

Thu 26th Sep, 2024

Local News

Outline planning filed for Montagu Pavilion redevelopment, proposing Wellness Centre and 48 new homes

Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
In police interviews, defendant in child sexual abuse case ‘categorically’ denied allegations

26th September 2024

Local News
ERS caterers begin industrial action

26th September 2024

Local News
£6,312 donated to Red Cross Ukraine appeal, which remains open

26th September 2024

Local News
GibSams calls on cyclists to join 'Cycle Around The Globe 2024' for suicide prevention awareness

26th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024