RGP closes whistleblower investigation, finds no evidence for criminal prosecution

The Royal Gibraltar Police investigation into allegations that whistleblowers were incentivised to provide evidence to the McGrail Inquiry “has not uncovered any evidence that meets the threshold for criminal prosecution” for the offence of Misconduct in Public Office, the force said on Thursday.

The investigation was launched after the RGP received a complaint from former police Commissioner Ian McGrail, alleging that RGP officers were being incentivised to provide affidavits to the McGrail Inquiry.

In response to the allegation, the RGP initiated a criminal investigation into the matter in the normal manner.

Police Commissioner Richard Ullger requested support from United Kingdom National Policing and a detailed investigation was led by former Police Service Northern Ireland [PSNI] Senior Investigating Officer John McVea.

Mr McVea, a retired Detective Chief Superintendent, led the Serious Crime Branch at the PSNI, including counter terrorism investigations in Northern Ireland, and had also been head of the force’s Professional Standards Department.

“The investigation was validated by the UK’s National Crime Agency, who described the investigations conducted by SIO McVea and his team as both thorough and expeditiously conducted,” the RGP said in a statement.

“Independent advice has been taken from a London-based King’s Counsel who also described the investigation as thorough.”

“The King’s Counsel agreed with the final recommendation of the SIO and the NCA that the criminal investigation had not met the threshold for criminal prosecution for Misconduct in Public Office and should be closed.”

The RGP statement added: “The investigation has been closed accordingly and all parties to the investigation have been informed of the outcome.”

“The RGP will not comment further as it would be inappropriate to divulge details of a police investigation.”