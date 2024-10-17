RGP condemns assaults on police as four officers injured in separate serious incidents

Three Royal Gibraltar Police officers were assaulted and a fourth injured as the force dealt with various serious incidents on Wednesday.

Following emergency calls on Wednesday, Response Team officers made arrests for various offences including strangulation, grievous bodily harm and wounding with intent.

During the shift, three officers were assaulted by suspects and a fourth injured in pursuit of a suspect.

“Our officers suffered injuries including bruising and a few scrapes and it’s testament to their character that all declined medical treatment to finish their shifts,” Acting Superintendent Alex Enriles said.

“That said, assaults on police officers who are doing their job and keeping the public safe are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

In one incident at around 7.20pm, Response Team officers arrested a man, 45, on suspicion of Disorderly Conduct Whilst Intoxicated and Assault on Police.

His arrest came after officers patrolling Ocean Village spotted a disturbance outside Bruno’s Bar, where a drunken male was allegedly seen to be shouting racial obscenities and acting in an agitated state, having been removed from the bar by security staff for allegedly acting aggressively towards others.

On being restrained and arrested by RGP officers, the man became violent and obstructive, before kicking an officer.

The man was taken to New Mole House Police Station, with an investigation now ongoing.

At around 8.45pm, police received a report that a man had strangled his ex-wife following a verbal argument, the woman also alleged that he had also damaged her mobile phone.

At around 11.45pm, Response Team officers then arrested a local man, 68, on suspicion of Strangulation and Destroying/Damaging Property, with an investigation now ongoing.

At around 9.30pm, police received a report that a female had been raped. An investigation is now ongoing.

Also at around 9.30pm, the police Control Room received an emergency call regarding a serious assault on a woman in the area of Flat Bastion Road and Prince Edward’s Road.

On police arrival at location, officers located the victim who was found unconscious and bleeding heavily from the face. Paramedics were also called to location.

Following police enquiries, Response Team officers arrested a local woman, 29, on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm/Wounding with Intent and Assault on Police.

During her arrest, she allegedly spat at and kicked a male officer multiple times.

At around 9.30pm, in relation to the same incident, a second local woman, 26, was arrested on suspicion of Common Assault and Assault on Police.

She also allegedly lashed out at a female officer and kicked her as she was being arrested. A third officer was also injured during the incident.

Later on, Crime Scene Investigation detectives attended the area, with an investigation now ongoing.

Acting Superintendent Enriles added: “I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank the officers who worked last night for helping to keep the people of Gibraltar and visitors safe.”

“They dealt with a several serious incidents in a very professional manner and we are lucky to have them.”