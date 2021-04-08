RGP detective completes CSI course

Burglaries, vehicle thefts and assaults.

Those are just some of the crimes Detective Constable Caitriana Parker is qualified to investigate after successfully completing a Crime Scene Investigation course in the UK.

The mum of one joined seven other officers for the five week course at the Lancashire Forensic Science Academy, near Preston.

Ms Parker, who joined the Royal Gibraltar Police in 2013, said: “It was intense, but enjoyable. They really push you to make you feel confident going into the field.”

The 35-year-old, who is originally from Inverness, is expected to finish the second part of the course later this year, which is accredited by the UK’s College of Policing.

After she becomes fully qualified, she will be able to investigate more serious offences such as murders and sexual offences, alongside the RGP’s three other fully qualified Crime Scene Investigators.

Ms Parker is also studying to complete a Finger Print Course, which will teach her how to interpret and compare finger prints to help solve crimes.