Wed 16th Sep, 2020

RGP documentary air on UK channel next year

By Chronicle Staff
A documentary series on the Royal Gibraltar Police called ‘Cops on The Rock’ will air on UK comedy entertainment channel Dave next year. 

The show commissioned by UKTV will be following the RGP’s duties from the Marine Unit patrolling the coastline, to the Border Force and bobbies on the beat.

“This is a top down, never before seen look at a unique slice of British policing,” UKTV said in a statement.

“The Royal Gibraltar Police provides an array of specialised expertise – from preserving security against a growing threat of terrorism, investigating murders, burglaries and fraud, to patrolling Gibraltar's international waters, airport, port and land border with Spain.”

Cops on The Rock is co-produced by Rare TV and Wheelhouse Media and this marks the production companies' first commission from UKTV.

The series is commissioned by UKTV's senior commissioning editor Helen Nightingale and ordered by Luke Hales, Dave channel director.

Rare's Emma Barker, Rory Wheeler and Wheelhouse Media's David Gilbert will all executive produce the show alongside Helen Nightingale for UKTV.

“Rare TV is taking us on a fascinating journey with Gibraltar's Royal Police Force as it works tirelessly to apprehend drug smugglers crossing the Straits of Gibraltar, intercept oil tankers flouting international law, deal with juvenile crime, and prevent potentially deadly terrorist attacks,” Ms Nightingale said.

“It's a compelling watch and shines a light on a little-known area of the British police force.”

Mr Hales added he thinks Dave's viewers are going to enjoy this “high octane, action packed series.”

“Cops on The Rock will make for some captivating and eye-opening entertainment on the channel,” Mr Hales said.

Mr Wheeler said his team is “delighted” to work with the UKTV to offer “prime time access to a force whose jurisdiction covers both national and international policing”.

