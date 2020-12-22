Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP donates to local charities

By Chronicle Staff
22nd December 2020

Despite the many limitations imposed by the pandemic, the RGP Charity Committee has maintained its tradition of presenting financial donations to local charities.

At New Mole House on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, accompanied by Inspector Alex Enriles, Chairman of the Charity Committee, presented cheques to: Jackie Dalli of GHITA, Derek Ghio of Prostate Cancer Support, Tania Aguilar of Clubhouse, Louis Baldachino and Yolanda Ward of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness, Lizanne Hammond of Breast Cancer Support, Paul Lyons of Save the Children and Annie Green of Childline.

A cheque was also forwarded to Research into Childhood Cancer who were unable to attend.

In addition, the Charity Committee presented a mobility scooter to the Association of Retired Police Officers.

“I am extremely grateful to our officers and staff for all their efforts, at a very difficult time, to raise money throughout the year. Only by these exceptional efforts were we able to make the presentations today,” said Commissioner Ullger.

