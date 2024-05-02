Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd May, 2024

RGP Family Fun Day this Saturday

By Chronicle Staff
2nd May 2024

Officers from the RGP’s 2024 Recruit Class are aiming to raise several thousand pounds for charity during this Saturday’s Family Fun Day.

The fundraiser will feature a raffle, food and activities for people of all ages and will run from 10am to 3pm with raffle tickets drawn towards the end of the day.

As part of the fundraising effort, recruits will pull a police van from Casemates to Cathedral Square and back during the event, whilst collecting cash in buckets.

Back in Casemates, members of the public will have a rare opportunity to throw wet sponges at police officers in return for a small donation to charity.

The recruits will also be rowing on a static rowing machine throughout the fun day, to cover a distance of 100km.

The RGP’s Roads Policing Unit and the Women in Policing team will be there, as will the St John Ambulance, to explain their roles to members of the public.

The event was originally planned for March 9, but was called off due to bad weather.

All money raised will be donated to Possibilities and Prostate Cancer Gibraltar.

“Our latest recruit class have organised an action packed day, which promises to be a lot of fun for people of all ages,” said an RGP spokesperson.

“We hope to raise a lot of money for these two great charities. But it’s also a great opportunity for the community to come and meet our new police officers.”

“It’s also a great opportunity to come and chat to officers about a career in the RGP and when our next training school starts.”

For information on joining the force visit www.police.gi/information/career opportunities

