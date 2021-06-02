RGP hosts two young police fans

The Royal Gibraltar Police welcomed two potential future police officers to the station on Tuesday afternoon.

Wearing their own uniforms, pint-sized police fans Jaxon, 7, and Niamh, 2, met PC Paul Penfold, PC Janssen Olivero and Police Dog Ness during the hour-long visit.

The youngsters were also given a taste of how to train a police dog under the watchful eye of the officers.

An RGP spokesman, said: “We hope Jaxon and Niamh had a great time at the police station and enjoyed meeting our officers and PD Ness.”

“Maybe one day we’ll see them join the ranks of the RGP.”

Following the visit, Jaxon told his parents he wanted to become a police dog handler.