Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

RGP introduces 17 ideas after Online Suggestions Portal launch

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
18th June 2021

The introduction of the Online Suggestions Portal last February by the Royal Gibraltar Police has seen 17 suggestions having already been adopted, with a further five ideas still under consideration.

The Suggestions Portal encourages police officers and civilian staff to make suggestions as to how the RGP can work more efficiently, effectively or productively.

When a new suggestion is entered into the portal, it is first reviewed by the Corporate Services Team. If it is approved at that stage, it then goes to the Command Team for a final decision.  

 

“Those who wish to make suggestions are welcome to either by providing their personal information or doing so anonymously,” the RGP said.

In the first four months of the system’s operation, over 45 suggestions have been put forward and considered. 

Suggestions include changes to the way that officers apply for a transfer to another department, the way in which documents are scanned prior to a case being heard in court, the style of winter uniforms, and many others.

Some ideas would require a considerable financial outlay, such as the use of drones to combat Anti-Social Behaviour or the idea of supplying every beat officer with a pre-programmed tablet computer.

However, many suggestions have minimal cost implications as they recommend changes to legislation or to current procedures. 

One suggestion that shows potential is the use of Live Chat. For a minimal monthly cost, this system would allow a live text conversation to take place between the RGP and members of the public via an instant message function.

“There could be many different applications within the organisation,” the RGP said.

“For example, Control Room officers could answer simple enquiries via typing a response to a message received or a deaf user who finds it difficult to make a call could send a typed enquiry or request for help.”

“A front counter member of staff could also respond to simple enquiries, saving the need for an officer to attend the counter and thus giving a quicker response.”

“The enquiry can also be assigned to a specialist department such as Safeguarding, Traffic or Neighbourhood Policing. This system can also provide live language translation.”

Superintendent Mark Wyan said: “Since we introduced this portal, we have had lots of good ideas. Sadly, we are not always able to implement some of them on the grounds of cost but it’s good to see so many people thinking of ways in which our service could be improved.  We continue to encourage our officers and civilian staff to offer up their ideas – every one of which will receive serious consideration.”

Most Read

Local News

Two new vessels for GDP as part of £36m MoD contract

Thu 17th Jun, 2021

Local News

Same-sex couple in Gibraltar surrogacy law first

Thu 17th Jun, 2021

Local News

Old Central Police Station refurbished into offices

Wed 16th Jun, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

Local man arrested after vehicle collision

Fri 18th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Dr Joseph Garcia appointed CMG in Queen’s Birthday Honours

12th June 2021

Local News
Prior Park wins Online Britannica Quiz

8th June 2021

Local News
Chenille Brown wins top prize at Gibraltar International Dance Festival

8th June 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh has died, Buckingham Palace announces

9th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021