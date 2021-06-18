RGP introduces 17 ideas after Online Suggestions Portal launch

The introduction of the Online Suggestions Portal last February by the Royal Gibraltar Police has seen 17 suggestions having already been adopted, with a further five ideas still under consideration.

The Suggestions Portal encourages police officers and civilian staff to make suggestions as to how the RGP can work more efficiently, effectively or productively.

When a new suggestion is entered into the portal, it is first reviewed by the Corporate Services Team. If it is approved at that stage, it then goes to the Command Team for a final decision.

“Those who wish to make suggestions are welcome to either by providing their personal information or doing so anonymously,” the RGP said.

In the first four months of the system’s operation, over 45 suggestions have been put forward and considered.

Suggestions include changes to the way that officers apply for a transfer to another department, the way in which documents are scanned prior to a case being heard in court, the style of winter uniforms, and many others.

Some ideas would require a considerable financial outlay, such as the use of drones to combat Anti-Social Behaviour or the idea of supplying every beat officer with a pre-programmed tablet computer.

However, many suggestions have minimal cost implications as they recommend changes to legislation or to current procedures.

One suggestion that shows potential is the use of Live Chat. For a minimal monthly cost, this system would allow a live text conversation to take place between the RGP and members of the public via an instant message function.

“There could be many different applications within the organisation,” the RGP said.

“For example, Control Room officers could answer simple enquiries via typing a response to a message received or a deaf user who finds it difficult to make a call could send a typed enquiry or request for help.”

“A front counter member of staff could also respond to simple enquiries, saving the need for an officer to attend the counter and thus giving a quicker response.”

“The enquiry can also be assigned to a specialist department such as Safeguarding, Traffic or Neighbourhood Policing. This system can also provide live language translation.”

Superintendent Mark Wyan said: “Since we introduced this portal, we have had lots of good ideas. Sadly, we are not always able to implement some of them on the grounds of cost but it’s good to see so many people thinking of ways in which our service could be improved. We continue to encourage our officers and civilian staff to offer up their ideas – every one of which will receive serious consideration.”