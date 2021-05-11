RGP introduces new frontier signs

New signs have been placed at the Frontier by the Royal Gibraltar Police to remind motorists to use two lanes of traffic when in the Loop.

The signs were added to help ease traffic problems caused by motorists staying in one lane when leaving Gibraltar.

In recent weeks a single lane of traffic has been backing up to the airport’s runway and it is hoped the new signs will remind drivers to get into two lanes.

“We’d like to remind motorists to always use the two middle lanes in the Loop, unless Parking Management Officials or Police officers open the Loop into four or six lanes when the traffic is heavy,” an RGP spokesman said.

“By always using two lanes, we can avoid long tail backs.”