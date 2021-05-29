RGP investigate dangerous driving incident

The Royal Gibraltar Police are investigating a possible dangerous driving incident following a head on collision on Line Wall Road.

A 17-year old local motorcyclist was taken to St Bernard’s Hospital on Thursday night after the collision.

The road traffic collision happened at around 10.30pm near to the area of Zoca Flank after the motorcycle rider collided with a locally-registered car.

“The motorcyclist was treated for non-life threatening injuries and remained in hospital overnight,” a RGP spokesman said.

“An investigation into Dangerous Driving has been launched.”