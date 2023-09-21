Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Sep, 2023

RGP investigate e-scooter incident causing injury

By Chronicle Staff
21st September 2023

An incident which saw an e-scooter driver hit a nine-year-old child causing serious injuries is being investigated by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The incident took place around 9am on Thursday, 14 September.

The e-scooter rider is alleged to have ridden the wrong way up Willis’s Road when the incident occurred.

“The child was taken to hospital for treatment to a broken arm, head trauma and knee injury,” an RGP spokesman said.

A police investigation into the collision is ongoing.

