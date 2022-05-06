Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th May, 2022

RGP investigates after 13 fire extinguishers emptied in car park

By Chronicle Staff
6th May 2022

The Royal Gibraltar Police has issued a warning after someone emptied out the contents of 13 fire extinguishers in the Engineer Lane Car Park.

The RGP on Thursday received a report of the incident that is estimated to take place between April 24 and 26.

According to the police, the person entered the car park using a key fob and the matter is being investigated.

A spokesman for the RGP told the Chronicle this happened on the seventh floor of the car park and down the stairwell to the ground floor.

The cost of damage is estimated to be more than £400.

“Tampering with fire extinguishers in such as way is not just criminal damage, it’s also reckless behaviour, as they can help prevent damage to property and even loss of life,” a spokesman for the RGP said.

“We encourage the public to contact us if they see anyone damaging fire extinguishers.”

