RGP investigates doctored sexual image circulated online

A doctored sexual image of a local man has been circulated on social media and reported to the RGP.

The RGP received the report at around 10.30 am on Wednesday that someone had edited a photo of a local man to make it look like he was performing a sexual act.

“The doctored image has then been circulated on social media and was brought to the man’s attention,” an RGP spokesman said.

RGP said it is investigating the incident and enquiries are ongoing.