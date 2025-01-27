RGP investigates suspected arson after fire in Glacis flat

The Royal Gibraltar Police is investigating a suspected arson following a fire at a home in Glacis Estate on Monday morning.

The RGP Control Room received numerous calls regarding the fire just before 7.30am.

Both the RGP and the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service were deployed to an address in George Don House, with residents evacuated from the building.

There were no reports of injuries and the fire was extinguished just before 8am.

RGP Crime Scene Investigators and a GFRS Fire Investigator were also dispatched to the residence.

Residents returned to their homes at around 8.20am.

An RGP spokesman said: “If you have any relevant information that might assist our investigation, please contact us on 200 72500 or online at www.police.gi/reportonline.”

An investigation is ongoing.