Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP investigates suspected arson after fire in Glacis flat

By Chronicle Staff
27th January 2025

The Royal Gibraltar Police is investigating a suspected arson following a fire at a home in Glacis Estate on Monday morning.

The RGP Control Room received numerous calls regarding the fire just before 7.30am.

Both the RGP and the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service were deployed to an address in George Don House, with residents evacuated from the building.

There were no reports of injuries and the fire was extinguished just before 8am.

RGP Crime Scene Investigators and a GFRS Fire Investigator were also dispatched to the residence.

Residents returned to their homes at around 8.20am.

An RGP spokesman said: “If you have any relevant information that might assist our investigation, please contact us on 200 72500 or online at www.police.gi/reportonline.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Most Read

Local News

RGP launches investigation after drone forces plane to divert

Sun 19th Jan, 2025

Brexit

Treaty negotiators have resolved ‘seemingly insurmountable problems’ but ‘we’re not there yet’, CM says

Fri 24th Jan, 2025

Local News

CIAP ceases trading, leaving frustrated customers

Thu 16th Jan, 2025

Local News

GHA investigates false negative smear tests

Mon 20th Jan, 2025

Local News

Governor and CM reject claims they crossed border ‘without proper authorisation’

Thu 23rd Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Opposition puts spotlight on need for ‘proper planning’

27th January 2025

Local News
Gib records third warmest January day on record

27th January 2025

Local News
Five years today, Gibraltar prepped for a pandemic

25th January 2025

Local News
Industrial dispute flares up at AquaGib

24th January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025