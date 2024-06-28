RGP issue Armed Forces Day traffic plan

This Saturday Gibraltar is celebrating Armed Forces Day with a parade though the centre of town.

As a result, a number of parking restrictions, road closures and traffic diversions are being put in place by RGP officers, to allow the parade to take place safely.

There will also be a number of areas where members of the public will not be allowed to lock their bicycles from 6pm on Friday until further notice. Signs are already in place in these areas.

Parking Restrictions from 6pm on Friday 28 June until further notice affect, Trafalgar Hill (Taxi Rank), all of Main Street from Gibraltar Bank to No.6 Convent Place, Fish Market Road (under the bridge that links Irish Town to Ocean Heights), Market Place Bus Terminal (will be temporarily moved to outside Ocean Village on Waterport Road).

Road Closures from 9am to 11.30am on Saturday include, Northbound lane Trafalgar Hill opposite SOHO, Main Street from Trafalgar through to No6, Convent Ramp, Cathedral Square, Georges Lane, Library Street, John Mackintosh Square, Fish Market Road at the junction with Cooperage Lane, Market Place and Corral Road.

There will be traffic diversions in place also.

Market Place will be closed from around 9am on Saturday. Corral Road will be closed from its junction at Gaucho’s Restaurant to its junction at Landport Ditch Car Park, meaning vehicles can still access the car park.

Fish Market Road will be closed from around 9am until 11.30am on Saturday. Residents will be allowed to exit in their vehicles, but not enter during this time.

Main Street will be closed from just before 10am on Saturday to all northbound traffic at Trafalgar Interchange junction with Southport Gates.

Access to the Upper Town will continue via Prince Edward’s Road.

Traffic exiting the Upper Town will be diverted south along Town Range, past King’s Yard Lane, onto Prince Edward’s Road and then south into Flat Bastion Road/Gardiner’s Road.

Queensway will remain open at all times.