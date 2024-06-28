Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP issue Armed Forces Day traffic plan

By Chronicle Staff
28th June 2024

This Saturday Gibraltar is celebrating Armed Forces Day with a parade though the centre of town.

As a result, a number of parking restrictions, road closures and traffic diversions are being put in place by RGP officers, to allow the parade to take place safely.
There will also be a number of areas where members of the public will not be allowed to lock their bicycles from 6pm on Friday until further notice. Signs are already in place in these areas.

Parking Restrictions from 6pm on Friday 28 June until further notice affect, Trafalgar Hill (Taxi Rank), all of Main Street from Gibraltar Bank to No.6 Convent Place, Fish Market Road (under the bridge that links Irish Town to Ocean Heights), Market Place Bus Terminal (will be temporarily moved to outside Ocean Village on Waterport Road).

Road Closures from 9am to 11.30am on Saturday include, Northbound lane Trafalgar Hill opposite SOHO, Main Street from Trafalgar through to No6, Convent Ramp, Cathedral Square, Georges Lane, Library Street, John Mackintosh Square, Fish Market Road at the junction with Cooperage Lane, Market Place and Corral Road.

There will be traffic diversions in place also.

Market Place will be closed from around 9am on Saturday. Corral Road will be closed from its junction at Gaucho’s Restaurant to its junction at Landport Ditch Car Park, meaning vehicles can still access the car park.

Fish Market Road will be closed from around 9am until 11.30am on Saturday. Residents will be allowed to exit in their vehicles, but not enter during this time.
Main Street will be closed from just before 10am on Saturday to all northbound traffic at Trafalgar Interchange junction with Southport Gates.
Access to the Upper Town will continue via Prince Edward’s Road.

Traffic exiting the Upper Town will be diverted south along Town Range, past King’s Yard Lane, onto Prince Edward’s Road and then south into Flat Bastion Road/Gardiner’s Road.

Queensway will remain open at all times.

Most Read

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Remains found at Alameda Gardens

Wed 26th Jun, 2024

Local News

Govt investigates incident at sea between Guardia Civil and tuna anglers

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

DPC clears revised application for new cable car project

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
FreetheKnee24 set to take place on July 26

28th June 2024

Local News
RGP Officers pass initial firearms course

28th June 2024

Local News
After delays, GHA works to improve cervical screening service

28th June 2024

Local News
GSD calls for ‘speed-calming’ measures on Line Wall Road

28th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024