Thu 31st Oct, 2024

RGP issues Halloween safety advice

By Chronicle Staff
31st October 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Police has issued safety advice for Halloween, urging trick-or-treaters to be respectful to others in the community.

During Halloween celebrations, the message from the RGP is “Keep safe, think of others and have fun”.

The RGP said how youngsters trick-or-treating and knocking on people’s doors can often frighten the elderly and vulnerable members of the community, while many pets are frightened by fireworks and loud noises.

Officers on duty will adopt a robust and zero-tolerance approach with anyone who decides to engage in anti-social behaviour or interfere with those who are celebrating responsibly.

Acting Chief Inspector Phil Ackerley, said: “We want the community to enjoy Halloween safely, as has been the case in recent years, with minimal instances of anti-social behaviour.”

“Halloween is an exciting time for many, but for some, such as the elderly, vulnerable individuals and those who live alone, it can be stressful, intimidating and distressing.

“So please be considerate and respectful whilst out celebrating.”

The RGP issued some tips to ensure everybody enjoys the occasion:

Children should be accompanied by an adult.

Remember road safety and wear bright clothing.

Keep Halloween ‘tricks’ safe and respect people's property – do not let your children throw flour and eggs or cause damage.

Be considerate to others – if possible, only visit residences of people who you know, within your residential area or who are happy for you to call round

Never be tempted to go inside someone's house if you don't know them.

Although Halloween is meant to be spooky, be considerate and try not to frighten others.

If having a Halloween party at home, let your neighbours know beforehand, so they won't be alarmed.

If you are drinking alcohol tonight, don’t drive.

To report antisocial behaviour, call 200 72500 or report online at www.police.gi/report-online.

Only dial 999 in a genuine emergency.

